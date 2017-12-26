Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 20 in Christmas Day win
Anthony scored 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's 112-107 win over the Rockets.
He's still having some trouble finding his shot consistently while playing alongside Russell Westbrook and Paul George -- Anthony is averaging just 16.2 points, 5.3 boards, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.2 assists over his last 10 games while shooting just 41.2 percent from the floor. All three Thunder stars scored 20 or more in the Christmas Day win, though -- just the fifth time this season that's happened -- giving some hope that they might finally be gelling as a unit.
