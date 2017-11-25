Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 20 points Friday
Anthony scored 20 points (9-24 FG, 2-6 3PT) to go along with eight rebounds, two assists, and one steal over 36 minutes in Friday's 99-98 loss to Detroit.
Including Friday's 20 point, eight rebound performance, Anthony is averaging 19.8 points and 7.8 rebounds over his last five games. The issue of chemistry with Paul George and Russell Westbrook will always linger over this year's experiment in Oklahoma City. However, the trio are all averaging north of 20 points, distributing the offensive firepower three ways and sacrificing a few points to each of their individual numbers. For Anthony, this current five game stretch is nearly on pace with his season averages in points (20.1) and rebounds (6.3). Expect both categories to keep hovering around their respective numbers moving forward.
