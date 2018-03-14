Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 21 points in 29 minutes
Anthony accounted for 21 points (7-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes Tuesday in Oklahoma City's win over Atlanta.
With Paul George out for most of the second half Tuesday in Atlanta due to a groin ailment, Anthony stepped up and provided a much-needed scoring punch. Anthony connected on five-of-seven attempts from beyond-the-arc in the second half and was a driving force behind the Thunder's huge third quarter. The scoring output has been inconsistent for Anthony in his first year with the Thunder, but he has proven that he can still pour it in. Those who have trusted Anthony with a roster spot this season are hoping for more of what we saw on Tuesday and less of what we have seen for most of this season.
