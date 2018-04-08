Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 22 points in Saturday's victory
Anthony finished with 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 108-102 victory over the Rockets.
Anthony was able to contribute 22 points Saturday but highlighted his fantasy deficits by offering little else. The scoring is going to be hot and cold depending on whether his shot is falling but he has really fallen away in a number of other categories this season. He is more of a points streamer in standard leagues.
