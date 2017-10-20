Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 22 points Thursday

Anthony provided 22 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two steals, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 105-84 win over the Knicks.

Anthony put together a solid performance during his debut with the Thunder, though struggled on the boards (5.9 per game last season). He did impress on the defensive end, however, an area normally of struggle for him. The 20 shots he took were on par with his average of 18.8 field-goal attempts per game during 2016-17.