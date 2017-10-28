Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 23 in loss
Anthony posted 23 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Friday's 119-116 loss to the Timberwolves.
Anthony had yet another great outing at the 3 for the Thunder, as he's now scored 22-plus points in every game this season. Despite the loss, the new trio of Anthony, Paul George and Russell Westbrook are firing on all cylinders, but the biggest news to fantasy owners is a small downtick in Westbrook's numbers. Anthony is not a source of worry for those who drafted him, but the team needs to start putting numbers in the win column to justify all that cash on the court. anthony will look to put up 20-plus points again Saturday against the Bulls, which should be a good matchup for the entire trio.
