Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 23 points Tuesday
Anthony scored 23 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with four rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 loss to Houston.
Since sinking seven three-pointers on February 22, Anthony only shot 4-of-19 from beyond the arc for 21.0 percent in his next four games. On Tuesday, the forward rebounded with a 4-of-10 performance from long range en route to 23 points. This season, Anthony has been solid from three-point range, sinking 35.0 percent of his 6.0 shots per game. Meanwhile, he is shooting a career-low 40.6 percent on a career-low 15.7 shots per game. In addition, he is averaging a career-low 17.0 points, which would be his first season ever with an average below 20 points. With the season coming to a close in the next month, it is fair to say that Anthony benefited the least from this three superstar experiment in Oklahoma City.
