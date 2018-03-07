Play

Anthony scored 23 points (8-18 FG, 4-10 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with four rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 122-112 loss to Houston.

Since sinking seven three-pointers on February 22, Anthony only shot 4-of-19 from beyond the arc for 21.0 percent in his next four games. On Tuesday, the forward rebounded with a 4-of-10 performance from long range en route to 23 points. This season, Anthony has been solid from three-point range, sinking 35.0 percent of his 6.0 shots per game. Meanwhile, he is shooting a career-low 40.6 percent on a career-low 15.7 shots per game. In addition, he is averaging a career-low 17.0 points, which would be his first season ever with an average below 20 points. With the season coming to a close in the next month, it is fair to say that Anthony benefited the least from this three superstar experiment in Oklahoma City.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories