Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 24 points Friday

Anthony scored 24 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with seven rebounds and one assist across 47 minutes in Friday's 119-117 triple overtime win against Philadelphia.

For as beleaguered a shooter Anthony has been in Oklahoma City, the forward was on fire in the first half. Anthony started off 7-of-10 for 16 points at the break. In the second half and three overtimes, he followed up with 8 points on 4-of-7 shooting en route to 24 total points. Anthony, who was shooting a career low 40.0 percent was deadly efficient on Friday. Anthony warmed up to the task against Philadelphia with his return to New York looming on Saturday.