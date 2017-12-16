Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 24 points Friday
Anthony scored 24 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with seven rebounds and one assist across 47 minutes in Friday's 119-117 triple overtime win against Philadelphia.
For as beleaguered a shooter Anthony has been in Oklahoma City, the forward was on fire in the first half. Anthony started off 7-of-10 for 16 points at the break. In the second half and three overtimes, he followed up with 8 points on 4-of-7 shooting en route to 24 total points. Anthony, who was shooting a career low 40.0 percent was deadly efficient on Friday. Anthony warmed up to the task against Philadelphia with his return to New York looming on Saturday.
More News
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Puts up 21 points in victory•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Struggles with shot, scores 14 points•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 20 points Friday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Posts 22 points in double-digit win•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Leads team with 20 points in win•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Returns from injury to score 18 in win•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...