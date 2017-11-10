Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 28 points Thursday

Anthony scored 28 points (10-20 FG, 6-10 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, one steal and two blocks in Thursday's 102-94 loss to Denver.

Anthony tied a season-high with 28 points on Thursday. In addition, the Oklahoma City forward shot the ball very well from long range, sinking six out of ten three-point attempts. Anthony's strong shooting performance was a welcome sign on a night where Russell Westbrook struggled from the field en route to a fourth straight loss. The forward looks to build upon his strong shooting performance against the Clippers.