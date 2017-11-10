Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 28 points Thursday
Anthony scored 28 points (10-20 FG, 6-10 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, one steal and two blocks in Thursday's 102-94 loss to Denver.
Anthony tied a season-high with 28 points on Thursday. In addition, the Oklahoma City forward shot the ball very well from long range, sinking six out of ten three-point attempts. Anthony's strong shooting performance was a welcome sign on a night where Russell Westbrook struggled from the field en route to a fourth straight loss. The forward looks to build upon his strong shooting performance against the Clippers.
More News
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Struggles with shot Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Ejected after Flagrant 2•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Double-double despite shooting woes Friday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 23 in loss•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Double-doubles in Wednesday's victory•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Drops game-high 26 in Saturday's loss•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...