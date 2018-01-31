Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Shooting woes continue Tuesday
Anthony gathered 19 points (7-21 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 34 minutes during a 102-96 loss to the Wizards on Tuesday.
Anthony shot the ball terribly again in Tuesday's loss. The effort marked the fifth consecutive outing that he has shot less than 39 percent from the field. On the bright side, he did pick up three blocks, which matched a season high.
