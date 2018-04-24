Anthony mustered 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes during Oklahoma City's 113-96 loss to the Jazz in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Anthony had trouble finding the net for the third time in the first four games of the series, shooting under 30.0 percent for the first time during that span in the process. The veteran forward has now seen his scoring totals drop over those of the prior contest in each of the last two games, and he's yet to clear the 20-point mark against the Jazz. He'll look to be much sharper in a critical Game 5 on Wednesday.