Anthony (ankle) went through non-contact portions of Monday's practice, but his status remains uncertain ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Royce Young of ESPN reports

Anthony has missed the last two games with a sprained right ankle and could potentially miss a third straight, especially considering the Thunder are heading into a back-to-back set prior to the All-Star break. The expectation is that Anthony and Russell Westbrook (ankle) will both go through Tuesday's morning shootaround to test out the injury before a final decision is made on their availability, so look out for another update following that session. Patrick Patterson has started the last two games in place of Anthony at power forward and is coming off a solid showing Sunday where he put up 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes.