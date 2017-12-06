Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Struggles with shot, scores 14 points
Anthony produced 14 points (6-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 35 minutes during a 100-94 win over the Jazz on Tuesday.
Anthony's season of poor shooting continued as he could only muster 14 points off of 19 field goal attempts. It marked the fourth time in the last six games that he has shot 40 percent or worse from the field, and it was just the second time this season that Anthony hasn't made at least one three-pointer. He's in the midst of his worst three-game scoring stretch of the season, but he'll have a good chance to break out of it against the Nets on Thursday.
