Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Struggles with shot Tuesday
Anthony scored 16 points (4-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 94-86 loss to the Kings.
Anthony struggled with his shot again Tuesday and while his averages as still strong this season, he's shooting only 41.5% from the field and 32.8% on three-pointers. As he continues to get used to playing with Russell Westbrook and Paul George, expect those percentages to improve.
