Anthony and the Thunder plan to part ways at some point this offseason, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Anthony opted into the final year of his contract at just under $28 million, but the prevailing belief over the last couple of weeks is that the two sides would look to negotiate some sort of agreement to part ways before next season. Doing so could save the Thunder around $100 million, mostly in luxury tax penalties. Oklahoma City will first look to trade Anthony, who holds a no-trade clause, and if that is unsuccessful, the Thunder may have to resort to using the stretch provision, which would spread Anthony's remaining salary over three years, in turn slashing roughly $90 million from OKC's tax bill. In that scenario, the Thunder would still have roughly $9.3 million committed to Anthony through 2020-21, which could tie up future flexibility. At this point, it's unclear which course of action the two sides will take, but the expectation is Anthony will move on from the organization sometime in the next few weeks.