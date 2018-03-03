Anthony will be rested for Saturday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The veteran forward will get Saturday night -- the second half of a back-to-back set -- off for rest after playing 31 minutes Friday against the Suns. Coach Billy Donovan is also likely hoping that a night off will help get Melo back on track, as he's struggled lately. Over the past seven games, Anthony has managed to shoot just 38.0 percent from the field, 36.0 percent from deep and 71.4 percent from the charity stripe. His absence Saturday should mean bigger opportunities for the likes of Jerami Grant and Patrick Patterson -- one of whom will probably draw the start in Anthony's stead.