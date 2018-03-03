Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Will be rested Saturday
Anthony will be rested for Saturday's contest against the Trail Blazers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The veteran forward will get Saturday night -- the second half of a back-to-back set -- off for rest after playing 31 minutes Friday against the Suns. Coach Billy Donovan is also likely hoping that a night off will help get Melo back on track, as he's struggled lately. Over the past seven games, Anthony has managed to shoot just 38.0 percent from the field, 36.0 percent from deep and 71.4 percent from the charity stripe. His absence Saturday should mean bigger opportunities for the likes of Jerami Grant and Patrick Patterson -- one of whom will probably draw the start in Anthony's stead.
More News
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 14 in Friday's win•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Produces empty line in victory•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 14 points in loss to Warriors•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Drops 24 in Tuesday's return•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Will play, start Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...