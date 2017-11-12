Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Will not play vs. Mavs
Anthony has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks with a sore back, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.
The Thunder are likely just taking precautionary measures with Anthony, as there doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding his sore back. Oklahoma City will have off until Wednesday following Sunday's contest, giving Anthony two days to rest and recover. In his absence Sunday, look for Jerami Grant to get some extended minutes in the frontcourt, as the Thunder will likely utilize smaller lineups against the Mavericks with Steven Adams (calf) also out.
