Anthony (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Anthony and Russell Westbrook (ankle) have missed the last two games for the Thunder, but have now been cleared ahead of Tuesday's contest, so they should be nearly at full strength. Look for Anthony to slot into his typical starting role at power forward and the Thunder aren't reporting any restrictions, so look for him to take on a full workload. With Anthony back in the lineup, Patrick Patterson should move back into a much smaller bench role, with Jerami Grant also likely losing some minutes.