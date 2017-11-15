Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Will play vs. Bulls

Anthony (back) will be available for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Bulls radio announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Anthony had been battling soreness in his lower back, which kept him out of Sunday's win over the Mavericks. However, after going through parts of practice Tuesday, he's been cleared to play and is expected to start. Per Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman, Anthony will not have a minutes limit.

