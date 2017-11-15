Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Will play vs. Bulls
Anthony (back) will be available for Wednesday's game against Chicago, Bulls radio announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.
Anthony had been battling soreness in his lower back, which kept him out of Sunday's win over the Mavericks. However, after going through parts of practice Tuesday, he's been cleared to play and is expected to start. Per Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman, Anthony will not have a minutes limit.
More News
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Does non-contact work Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Will not play vs. Mavs•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Scores 28 points Thursday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Struggles with shot Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Ejected after Flagrant 2•
-
Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Double-double despite shooting woes Friday•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.