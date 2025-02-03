Wallace (shoulder) will not play in Monday's game against the Bucks.
Wallace picked up a shoulder strain Saturday against the Kings and was unable to shake off his questionable tag. He'll be joined by Alex Caruso (ankle) and Jalen Williams (shoulder) on the shelf, meaning Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams could see increased roles Monday.
More News
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Iffy versus Bucks•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Strains shoulder in Saturday's game•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Available for Sunday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Leaves with apparent facial injury•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Starting Thursday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Leads bench in scoring Wednesday•