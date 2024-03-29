Wallace will return to a reserve role in Friday's game against the Suns, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Although Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) is still sidelined, the Thunder will shake things up a bit by starting Aaron Wiggins over Wallace. Wallace has averaged 6.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 20.0 minutes in 62 games off the bench this season.