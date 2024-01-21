Wallace will return to the bench for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.comreports.
This is an expected move with Lu Dort (illness) returning from a one-game absence. Wallace fared well in his fill-in start against the Jazz on Thursday, scoring 16 points with four rebounds, one assist, one block, one steal and four triples.
More News
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Starting against Jazz•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Leads bench in loss•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Moves to second unit•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Starting against Lakers•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Heads back to bench Thursday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Running with first unit•