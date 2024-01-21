Watch Now:

Wallace will return to the bench for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.comreports.

This is an expected move with Lu Dort (illness) returning from a one-game absence. Wallace fared well in his fill-in start against the Jazz on Thursday, scoring 16 points with four rebounds, one assist, one block, one steal and four triples.

