Wallace will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.comreports.
Jalen Williams (hip) is healthy again, so this was an expected move for the Thunder. Wallace hasn't fared well with the starting lineup in four tries this season, as he averaged just 5.0 points and 1.8 rebounds in 23.5 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Joins starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Good to go against Golden State•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Scores in double figures off bench•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Strong outing in win•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Solid in first career start•