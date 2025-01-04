Wallace is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Knicks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace will draw his 20th start of the season Friday, sending Aaron Wiggins to the second unit in the process. The 21-year-old former first-rounder is averaging 6.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.9 threes in 28.7 minutes per game as a starter this season, so he's worth a look in deep fantasy leagues for swipes.