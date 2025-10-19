Wallace had his $7.24 million team option exercised for the 2026-27 season Sunday.

Wallace has developed into one of the Thunder's key complementary contributors, making it an easy call for the team to exercise his option for next season. The guard started 43 of 68 regular-season games last year, averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 27.6 minutes per contest, and he should maintain a similar role this season even if his starting opportunities decrease.