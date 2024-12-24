Wallace isn't part of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Wizards, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wallace had started in eight of the Thunder's previous nine games, but he'll yield to Isaiah Joe on Monday. Wallace has scored five or fewer points in four of his last five games and logged 23 and 21 minutes in his last two outings.
