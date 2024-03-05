Wallace produced seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and three steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 116-104 loss to the Lakers.

Wallace is averaging 6.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.7 steals in seven contests since the All-Star break, with his 22 minutes of action Monday matching his highest minute share over that stretch. He is knocking down 42.1 percent of 2.7 threes per game during that span, which makes him a platoon partner for the mediocre shooting of Josh Giddey, as well as an overall rotational asset given Wallace's quality two-way play.