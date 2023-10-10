Wallace had two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and three steals in 25 minutes of action during Oklahoma City's 122-121 preseason victory over the Spurs on Monday

Wallace made his presence felt defensively and led all starters in minutes played, but he was passive and contained offensively. Additionally, his limited usage occurred with fellow guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) and Vasilije Micic (ankle) inactive. Wallace's next opportunity to step up is Thursday versus Detroit.