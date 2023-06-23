Wallace was selected by the Mavericks with the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Thunder in exchange for the No. 12 overall pick, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wallace will be joined by Davis Bertans in Oklahoma City as part of the trade on draft night. Wallace spent just one season in college playing for Kentucky, where he averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.0 minutes per game. The 19-year-old shot 34.6 percent from the floor in college and profiles as a three-and-D player if he can develop his three-point shot even more. Wallace will attempt to carve out a role on a Thunder roster that includes several other talented young players, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.