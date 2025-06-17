Wallace supplied 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one block and four steals over 17 minutes during Monday's 120-109 win over the Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Wallace notched his third double-digit scoring performance of the postseason in the decisive win. Wallace carved out a larger role with the Thunder during his second season, but his playoff contributions have been minimal. The Kentucky product managed his best total of the series despite logging a series-low 17 minutes on the court. Wallace also recorded a postseason-high four steals during the victory.