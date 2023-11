Wallace will enter the starting lineup Friday against the Warriors, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is sitting out Friday's game with a knee issue, but he's believed to be day-to-day. Wallace's first career start won't be an easy one, as he'll be facing the likes of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Wallace has played very well in the first five games of his rookie season, as he's averaging 7.4 points while shooting 81.3 percent from the field.