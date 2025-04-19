Wallace (shoulder) is available for Game 1 against Memphis on Sunday.
Wallace didn't play in the final three games of the regular season due to a shoulder injury, but he's been given the light to play Sunday. Wallace finished the regular season averaging 8.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 steals over 27.6 minutes per game across 68 games (43 starts).
