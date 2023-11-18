Wallace (shoulder) is available for Saturday's game versus the Warriors.
Wallace has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday despite dealing with a right shoulder sprain. The rookie guard should continue to be one of Oklahoma City's primary options off the bench in the backcourt.
