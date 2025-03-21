Wallace (shoulder) is listed as available for Friday's game against Charlotte.
Wallace will return to action after missing Wednesday's win over the 76ers due to a right shoulder strain. The 21-year-old combo guard has made eight appearances (five starts) in March, averaging 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals across 28.1 minutes per contest.
