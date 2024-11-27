Updating a previous report, Wallace (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Warriors.
Wallace is set to play Wednesday despite suffering a sprained right ankle against Sacramento. The 21-year-old guard is averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals in 24.8 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
More News
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Won't play against Golden State•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Sprains ankle Monday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Not starting Monday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Back to first unit with 13 points•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Starting Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Reverts to bench Sunday•