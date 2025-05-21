Wallace accumulated three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-88 victory over Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
If Game 1 was any indication, the Thunder could use a lot of small-ball lineups during this series to counter Minnesota. While Wallace only took three shots, his fingerprints were all over this win with some head-turning playmaking. He could potentially be more involved going forward, especially with Luguentz Dort struggling with his shot.
