Wallace is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kings, Steve McGehee of News 9 Oklahoma City reports.
As expected, Wallace moves back to the second unit with the return of Luguentz Dort. Wallace averages 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game when playing off the bench this season.
