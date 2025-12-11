Thunder's Cason Wallace: Heads to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace went back to the locker room during Wednesday's game against Phoenix for undisclosed reasons, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wallace intentionally fouled so he could depart the contest, but it's unclear what prompted the decision. While the guard is out, Alex Caruso and Ajay Mitchell could see more playing time.
