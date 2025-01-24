Now Playing

Wallace headed to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to a facial injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wallace was hit in the face by Kyrie Irving on a loose ball scramble, and he's questionable to return. This is a huge blow for a depleted Thunder team, as Luguentz Dort got ejected and Isaiah Joe (illness) is out.

