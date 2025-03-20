Wallace (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Wallace missed Wednesday's win against the 76ers due to a right shoulder strain and could miss a second straight game Friday against Charlotte. If he's ruled out for this game, Oklahoma City could turn to Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso to help shoulder the load.
