Wallace is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz with a right shoulder sprain, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

The Thunder attributed Wallace's early exit in Sunday's 135-127 double-overtime win over the Raptors to right shoulder soreness, but the rookie has since been diagnosed with a sprain leading up to Tuesday's contest. He's one of seven players listed as questionable for Tuesday, and Isaiah Joe (sternum) has already been ruled out against the Jazz, so the Thunder could have limited depth available if Wallace and multiple others join Joe in street clothes.