Wallace (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wallace could miss Monday's contest after exiting Saturday's game against the Kings early due to a right shoulder strain. If he is unable to go, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins figure to see increased roles.
