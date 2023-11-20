Wallace is starting Sunday against the Trail Blazers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
The Thunder will be playing without Jalen Williams (hip) during Sunday's matchup, so Wallace will join the starting lineup for the second time this year. During his previous start against the Warriors on Nov. 3, he tallied 13 points, two rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes.
