Wallace finished Wednesday's 141-138 loss to the Hawks with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 20 minutes.

Wallace was responsible for 15 of the Thunder bench's 49 points Wednesday and tied a season-high he set Dec. 2 against the Mavericks. He reached double digits for the second time in three games and is shooting 6-for-13 from beyond the arc in that span.