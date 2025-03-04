Wallace recorded 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals over 32 minutes during Monday's 137-128 win over the Rockets.

Wallace posted a team-high mark in steals while leading the second unit in scoring Monday. The 21-year-old finished as the club's third-leading scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (51 points) and Jalen Williams (24 points). Wallace also racked up multiple steals for the 33rd time across 53 regular-season games. The second-year guard has started in three of his last five appearances, recording double-digit points in four of them.