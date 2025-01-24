Wallace went to the bench with 9:09 remaining in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Mavericks and then headed to the locker room due to an apparent facial injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wallace was hit in the face by Kyrie Irving on a loose-ball scramble. The second-year wing had recorded seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes prior to checking out of the contest.