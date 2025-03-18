Wallace (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Wallace is dealing with a shoulder injury, so the Oklahoma City backcourt could be severely undermanned Wednesday with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest) and Jalen Williams (ankle) already ruled out. The Thunder may have to divvy up the vacated minutes among Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Scores season-high 20 points•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Starting Wednesday vs. Boston•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Season high in assists Monday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Will play against Denver•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Not playing Friday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Starting Wednesday•