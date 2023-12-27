Wallace will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against Minnesota, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Josh Giddey will return from a one-game absence due to an ankle sprain, so Wallace will reprise his usual role off the bench. During his spot start Saturday against the Lakers, Wallace was held to five points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one three-pointer in 24 minutes.
