Wallace finished Sunday's 123-115 win over the Trail Blazers with three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 21 minutes.

Wallace made just one field goal, which he has not done in a game since Nov. 11. With Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) out for the foreseeable future, Wallace will likely remain in the starting lineup, and he will look to get right offensively Tuesday against the Warriors.