Wallace notched nine points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 win over the Bucks.

Third-year guard continues to make his mark at the defensive end of the court, regardless of whether he's in the starting five or part of the second unit. Wallace has recorded multiple steals in eight of 13 games (eight starts) since Christmas but has scored in double digits only once during that span, averaging 6.2 points, 3.2 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.2 threes in 24.4 minutes.